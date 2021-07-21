New Delhi: Today is Bank Holiday! Banks are remaining closed on Wednesday across the country. Today’s Bank Holiday is observed on account of Eid Ul Adha or Bakrid. Banks will also remain close on July 24 and July 25 i.e Saturday and Sunday. This means banks are closed in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and other areas of India.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 6 Days Next Week | Complete List Here
Bank Holidays In July 2021
July 24 is the fourth Saturday and Guru Purnima will also fall on that day. Sunday is a customary Bank holiday. Overall, Banks will remain close for three days.
- Recently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to board-approve policies paving the way to provide employees posted in sensitive areas a mandatory leave of at least 10 days during a year, according to an IANS report.
- “As a prudent operational risk management measure, the banks shall put in place a ‘mandatory leave’ policy wherein the employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise,” the RBI said in a circular.
- The RBI has said that banks must ensure that the employees, while on ‘mandatory leave’, do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities, with the exception of internal or corporate email which is usually available to all employees for general purposes, according to the IANS report.