New Delhi: Today is Bank Holiday! Banks are remaining closed on Wednesday across the country. Today’s Bank Holiday is observed on account of Eid Ul Adha or Bakrid. Banks will also remain close on July 24 and July 25 i.e Saturday and Sunday. This means banks are closed in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and other areas of India.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 6 Days Next Week | Complete List Here

Bank Holidays In July 2021

July 24 is the fourth Saturday and Guru Purnima will also fall on that day. Sunday is a customary Bank holiday. Overall, Banks will remain close for three days. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days in July 2021 | Full List of Dates

Bank Holiday