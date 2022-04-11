Bank Holidays in April 2022 | New Delhi: All the customers must note that the banks will remain closed for four consecutive days this week in India. All the important work must be completed before April 14. The banks will remain closed from April 14 to April 17.Also Read - Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 In Ajmer, Bans Loud Music In Public Places

The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under four categories, according to a report by Mint:

Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday Banks’ Closing of accounts

There are various festivals in India starting April 14 like Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil Nadu New Year's Day, Good Friday, Biju Festival and Vishu. Also, unlike each month when the banks remain open on the third Saturday of the month, this week the banks will remain closed due to Bohag Bihu.

List of bank holidays in April 2022 second week. Check Here

Date Reason April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi (All India except Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh) April 15 Good Friday (All India except Rajasthan, J&K) April 16 Bohag Bihu (Assam) April 17 Sunday (All India)

In April 2022, the banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days (including weekend holidays)