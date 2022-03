New Delhi: India will enter a new financial year from April 1, 2022. The bank holidays are always a matter of interest among us Indians as banks are central to our day to day lives. In April 2022, banks could remain closed for up to 15 days.Also Read - Bank Holidays In April 2022: Banks to Remain Shut on These Days | Check Full List Here

Out of these 15 days, 4 holidays are Sundays and 2 are second and fourth Saturdays. Banks on these days are officially closed in India. Apart from these, there are 9 other holidays on which banks will remain shut across various states. Also Read - Are Banks Closed For Holika Dahan On March 17? Know Here

In India, bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). There are three types of bank holidays, according to RBI, namely State festivals, religious holidays and national festivals. Also Read - Punjab National Bank Reports Fraud Of Rs 2,000 Crore In IL&FS TN Power Co. Ltd. Account

Bank Holidays 2022: List Of Bank Holidays In April 2022