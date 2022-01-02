Bank Holidays in 2022: All government and private banks across the country will be closed for national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments in year 2022.Also Read - Bank Holidays For January 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days | Check Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 4 days in These Cities From Thursday | Complete List Here

The list of bank holidays includes national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments. The country observes three national holidays—Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Also Read - Bank Holidays November 2021: Banks to Remain Closed for Total 17 Days THIS Month, CHECK Full List of Holidays

Here’s a month-wise list of all major bank holidays to be observed in the calendar year 2022:

January

January 1: New Year’s day

January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Imoinu Iratpa

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Gaan-Ngai, Magh Bihu

January 26: Republic Day

February

February 5: Vasant Panchami

March

March 1: Maha Shivratri

March 18: Holi

April

April 10: Ram Navami

April 13: Ugadi (Telugu new year)

April 14: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu

April 15: Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu

May

May 1: May Day

May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

May 16: Buddha Purnima

June

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

July

July 10: Bakrid, Eid al Adha

August

August 9: Muharram

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi new year

August 19: Krishna Janmashtami

August 31: Ganesh Chathurthi

September

September 8: Thiruvona

October

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3: Maha Ashtami

October 4: Maha Navami

October 5: Vijaya Dashami

October 9: Eid e Milad

October 24: Diwali

November

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December