Bank Holidays in 2022: All government and private banks across the country will be closed for national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments in year 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
The list of bank holidays includes national holidays and those marked by the central and state governments. The country observes three national holidays—Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
Here’s a month-wise list of all major bank holidays to be observed in the calendar year 2022:
January
- January 1: New Year’s day
- January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Imoinu Iratpa
- January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival, Maghe Sankranti, Sankranti, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Gaan-Ngai, Magh Bihu
- January 26: Republic Day
February
- February 5: Vasant Panchami
March
- March 1: Maha Shivratri
- March 18: Holi
April
- April 10: Ram Navami
- April 13: Ugadi (Telugu new year)
- April 14: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu
- April 15: Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu
May
- May 1: May Day
- May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya
- May 16: Buddha Purnima
June
- June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
July
- July 10: Bakrid, Eid al Adha
August
- August 9: Muharram
- August 12: Raksha Bandhan
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 16: Parsi new year
- August 19: Krishna Janmashtami
- August 31: Ganesh Chathurthi
September
October
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 3: Maha Ashtami
- October 4: Maha Navami
- October 5: Vijaya Dashami
- October 9: Eid e Milad
- October 24: Diwali
November
- November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December