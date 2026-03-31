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8 days bank holiday in April 2026: Check dates, states, and other details here

8 days bank holiday in April 2026: Check dates, states, and other details here

Bank Holidays in April: The customers must note that even though physical branches will remain closed on the said dates, they can continue routine transactions through online banking, mobile apps, ATMs and UPI services.

Bank Holidays in April: Several banks across India will remain shut for national and state-specific holidays in the month of April. Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Customers who are planning to branches must check the holiday schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience. They should also plan for transactions like cheque clearances, large cash deposits, or demand drafts in advance.

State-wise bank holidays in April 2026

April 1: Banks will be closed nationwide for year-end account finalisation, except in Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

April 2: Banks in Kerala will remain closed on Maundy Thursday.

April 3: Banks across the country will be closed for Good Friday, except in Tripura, Chandigarh, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir.

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April 14: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, and Jharkhand, on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju/Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, and Baisakhi.

April 15: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh for Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Banks in Assam will remain closed for Bohag Bihu.

April 20: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed on the occasion of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

April 21: Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Garia Puja.

Digital banking services remain active

The customers must note that even though physical branches will remain closed on the said dates, they can continue routine transactions through online banking, mobile apps, ATMs and UPI services. Fund transfers, bill payments and other standard digital operations will remain available.

Services that require branch visits, such as cheque clearances, large cash deposits and demand draft issuance, will not be accessible on these dates. Customers are advised to plan transactions in advance and make use of digital banking to avoid inconvenience.

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