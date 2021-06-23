Bank Holiday Alert: Bank customers, who have crucial banking activities this week, here’s an important update for you. As per the guidelines from the RBI, the banks will remain shut for 4 days in the coming week from June 25 to 30. Also Read - Delta Variant of Coronavirus Detected For First Time In Two Northeastern States: Report

As per the bank holiday calendar, the banks will remain closed on June 25 on account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday. Notably, the banks will remain shut only in Jammu and Srinagar. Then comes June 26 which is the fourth Saturday and banks remain shut on this day across the country. And being Sunday as a public holiday, the banks will remain shut on June 27 as well. And then on June 30, the banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Mizoram, on account of local festival Remna Ni. Notably, June 30 is the last bank holiday for the month of June 2021. Also Read - Can You Spot the Tiger? This Pic of a Tiger Hiding Has Gone Viral From Mizoram's Dampa Tiger Reserve

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, Bank holidays in June 2021 include all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and different festive occasions. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 3 Days In The Coming Week | Full List Here

Except for Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays, not all banks in the country will remain shut for banking activities.

However, if you are planning to visit bank branches in the coming week, you must know that public and private sector lenders will be closed for at least 4 days. These holidays include weekends and various festivals.

For the general information, the RBI has notified the bank holidays under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Complete List of Bank Holidays:

June 25: Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday – In Jammu and Srinagar

June 26: Fourth Saturday

June 27: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 30: Remna Ni – In Aizawl, Mizoram