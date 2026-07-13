Bank Holidays Alert: Will Banks remain shut for four days this week? Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays Alert: Will Banks remain shut for four days this week? Check complete city-wise list

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Attention everybody! If you’re planning to visit the bank this week, then you must read this news article. Banks are scheduled to remain closed for four days between July 13 and July 19, 2026; however, the holidays list will differ for the different states.

As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed for a total of four days during this week, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays. Banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela, the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, Drukpa Tshe-zi, and Kharchi Puja. During these times, banks in some states will remain shut.

The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the RBI stated.

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on July 16, 2026 due to Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela. The banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, and Imphal. Banks will remain shut on July 17 in Shillong due to the death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.