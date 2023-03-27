Home

Bank Holidays, April 2023: Banks To Remain Shut For 15 Days Next Month. Check List Here

Bank will remain closed fo 15 days in April, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to RBI guidelines, the banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

New Delhi: Banks will be closed for 15 days in the month of April as per the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The list of holidays include Sundays, second Saturdays, public holidays and regional holidays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only.

According to RBI guidelines, the banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, however, are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Bank holidays are categorised under three categories – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

In April, bank holiday list include several statewise-festivals including Bohag Bihu, Vaisakhi, Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid).

Bank Holidays in April 2023: Check List Here

April 1 (Saturday): All banks are closed for year-end

April 2: Sunday

April 4 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 5 (Wednesday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 7: Good Friday

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14 (Friday): Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi//Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival/Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15 (Saturday): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 16: Sunday

April 18 (Tuesday): Shab-l-Qadr

April 21 (Friday): Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22 (Saturday): Ramzan Eid

April 23: Sunday

April 29: Fourth Saturday

Customers need to check the RBI holidays list before going to the bank. Though the banks will remain shut for 15 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.

To avoid any inconvenience, if you have any bank-related work, you should contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in April this year according to your region. Please note that net banking and other online transactions will continue to work during the holiday period.

