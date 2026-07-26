Bank Holidays August 2026: Banks to remain closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays August 2026: Banks to remain closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list

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Bank Holidays August 2026: Attention everybody! If you’re planning to visit the bank in August, then you must read this news article. Banks are scheduled to remain closed for nearly 14 days; however, the holiday list will differ for the different states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a monthly list of bank holidays to help customers plan their banking activities and avoid inconvenience. Check the list of bank holidays for this month.

When will banks remain closed in August 2026?

As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed in August, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays. Banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Patriot’s Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed), Id-E Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad), Thiruvonam, Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi.

During these times, banks in some states will remain shut. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the RBI stated.

Bank Holidays August 2026: Banks to remain closed on these dates

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 4, 2026, in Agartala due to Ker Puja. Banks will remain shut on August 8, 2026, in Gangtok in view of Tendong Lho Rum Faat. Going by the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 13, 2026, in Imphal due to the occasion of Patriot’s Day.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks across several cities will remain closed on August 15, 2026, on account of Independence Day.

August 2026 4 8 13 15 19 25 26 28 Agartala • • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • • • • Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • Patna • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • Shillong • Shimla • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • • Vijayawada • •

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks in Agartala will remain closed on August 19, 2026, on the occasion of the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks in Kochi will remain closed on August 25, 2026, on account of Milad-Un-Nabi, First Onam, and Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad).

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 26, 2026, in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam