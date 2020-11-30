New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations across the country will remain shut in the month of December. Usually, private and public sector banks across the country are closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, following the guidelines issued by the RBI. Also Read - Indian Economy Exhibited Stronger Than Expected Pick up in Momentum of Recovery: RBI

Besides, holidays in banks depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states, thus customers are advised to plan their bank-related chores accordingly. However, central government holidays such as New Year, Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Christmas, Holi, Diwali, Eid etc are applicable to all banks.

Check out the full list of bank holidays falling in the month of December 2020

Ordinary Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: December 1

Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma: December 12

Losoong/Namsoong: December 17

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19\Christmas Festival: December 24

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Festival: December 26

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

Year’s Eve: December 31