Bank Holiday Alert: The banks will remain closed for 12 days in the month of February on account of state-specific holidays and weekends. The bank customers must note that every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a calendar of bank holidays for all banks to follow. The branches of all private and public sector banks, cooperative banks, regional banks and even foreign banks remain closed on these days. The Central Bank has classified the bank holidays under three categories such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks will observe a holiday on February 5 in Tripura's Agartala, Odisha's Bhubaneswar and West Bengal's Kolkata on account of Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami. Meanwhile, all banks in Chandigarh will remain shut on February 16 on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. In Maharashtra's Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur, all banks will remain closed on February 19 on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Check list of bank holidays for February 2022:

February 2, 2022: Sonam Lhochhar (Gangtok) Also Read - Bank Holidays For January 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 16 Days | Check Full List

February 5, 2022: Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 6, 2022 – Sunday

February 12, 2022 – Second Saturday of the month

February 13, 2022 – Sunday

February 15, 2022 – Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Imphal in Manipur; Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh)

February 16, 2022 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Chandigarh)

February 18, 2022 – Doljatra (Kolkata)

February 19, 2022 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur in Maharashtra)

February 20, 2022 – Sunday

February 26, 2022 – Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27, 2022 – Fourth Sunday of the month