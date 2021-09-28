Bank Holidays: With the several festivals in the offing, the private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed for 21 days, , including second Saturdays and Sundays next month i.e in October 2021. However, the holidays are not uniform in nature which means that the list varies state-to-state across the country depending upon specific festivals observed in some states/UTs.Also Read - 'Banking The Unbanked': Govt Giving Quality Healthcare To 500 Million Indians, Says PM Modi at Global Citizen Live

As per the RBI calendar, there are 14 bank holidays in October 2021 apart from weekends. The central bank has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Bank Customer Alert: Cheque Books of These Banks Will Not be Valid From Oct 1 | Details Here

Full list of bank holidays in October 2021:

1 October 2021- Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Sikkim)

2 October 2021 – Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

3 October 2021 – Sunday

6 October 2021 – Mahalaya Amavasye (West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka)

7 October 2021 – Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya)

9 October 2021 – 2nd Saturday

10 October 2021 – Sunday

12 October 2021 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (West Bengal, Tripura)

13 October 2021 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, Assam )

14 October 2021 – Durga Puja/Dussehra /Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam)

15 October 2021 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (National except for Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

16 October 2021 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Sikkim)

17 October 2021 – Sunday

18 October 2021 – Kati Bihu (Assam)

19 October 2021 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif/Baravafat (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

20 October 2021 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

22 October 2021 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir )

23 October 2021 – 4th Saturday

24 October 2021 – Sunday

List of weekend offs in October 2021