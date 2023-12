Home

Bank Holidays In 2024: Check State & City-Wise Comprehensive List Here

In addition to nationwide holidays, banks recognise regional holidays that vary depending on the state where a specific branch is situated. Check here for complete Bank Holiday 2024 list.

The RBI has categorized these bank holidays into three groups.

Bank Holidays In January 2024: In India, bank holidays play a very important role in shaping the rhythm of financial transactions and services. Each year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) establishes a schedule of national and government holidays that all banks across the country observe. In India, Bank holidays, vary from state-to-state and city-to-city but there are some holidays, which are applicable throughout the country. These holidays include Republic Day (Jan 26), Independence Day (Aug 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (Oct 2). Apart from these, there are important religious and festival holidays such as Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi, Budh Purnima etc. Additionally, all banks in India uniformly remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Bank Holidays 2024 Full List

This list will provide you with all the essential details on bank holidays in 2024, categorized month by month.

Date Day Holiday States 01 January Monday New Year’s Day Rajasthan, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu 02 January Tuesday New Year Holiday Mizoram 11 January Thursday Missionary Day Mizoram 12 January Friday Swami Vivekanand Jayanti West Bengal 17 January Wednesday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Rajasthan, Haryana 15 January Sunday Pongal Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu 14 January Sunday Makar Sakranti Sikkim, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana 15 January Monday Magh Bihu Assam 16 January Tuesday Thiruvalluvar Day Tamil Nadu 16 January Tuesday Kanuma Panduga Andhra Pradesh 16 January Monday Uzhavar Thirunal Puducherry 23 January Monday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha 25 January Wednesday State Day Himachal Pradesh 26 January Friday Republic Day National Holiday 14 February Wednesday Vasant Panchami Tripura, Odisha, Haryana, West Bengal 31 January Wednesday Me-Dum-Me-Phi Assam 10 February Saturday Sonam Losar Sikkim 15 February Thursday Lui-Ngai-Ni Manipur 14 February Saturday Guru Ravidas Jayanti Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab 19 February Monday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra 20 February Tuesday State Day Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh 08 March Friday Mahashivratri National except for West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Dadra Nagar Haveli 24 April Wednesday Panchayati Raj Diwas Odisha 25 January Thursday Hazarat Ali Jayanti Uttar Pradesh 25 March Monday Yaoshang Second Day Manipur 25 March Monday Holi Celebrated almost everywhere 22 March Friday Bihar Day Bihar 23 March Saturday Shahid Bhagat Singh’s Martyrdom’s day Punjab, Haryana 09 April Tuesday Sajibu Nongma Panba Manipur 09 April Tuesday Ugadi Rajasthan, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu 09 April Tuesday Gudi Padwa Maharashtra 11 April Thursday Sarhul Jharkhand 01 April Monday Odisha Day Odisha 17March Thursday Ram Navami National except for West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 05 April Wednesday Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 21 April Sunday Mahaveer Jayanti Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh 29 March Sunday Good Friday Nationally Celebrated except for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana 14 April Sunday Ambedkar Jayanti National except for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Delhi, Assam 09 April Tuesday Cheiraoba Manipur 13 April Saturday Vaisakhi Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab 13 April Saturday Tamil New Year Tamil Nadu 13 April Saturday Maha Vishuba Sakranti Odisha 13 April Thursday Bohag Bihu Assam, Arunachal Pradesh 14 April Sunday Bengali New Year West Bengal, Tripura 14 April Sunday Vishu Kerala 15 April Monday Himachal Day Himachal Pradesh 04 May Saturday Easter Saturday Nagaland and Kerala 31 March Sunday Easter Sunday Nagaland 21 April Sunday Garia Puja Tripura 10 May Friday Maharshi Pashuram Jayanti Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan 10 May Friday Basava Jayanti Karnataka 01 May Wednesday Maharashtra Day Maharashtra 01 May Wednesday May Day West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Punjab 08 May Wednesday Guru Rabindranath Jayanti West Bengal, Tripura `23 May Thursday Buddha Purnima West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands 16 May Thursday State Day Sikkim 04 April Thursday Jumu’atul-Wida Jammu and Kashmir 06 April Saturday Shab-i-Qadr Jammu and Kashmir 24 May Friday Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti Tripura 11 April Thursday Ramzan/Eid-Ul-Fitr National Bank Holiday 09 May Thursday Maharana Pratap Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana 14 June Friday Pahili Raja Observed in Odisha 10 June Monday Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day Punjab 15 June Saturday YMA Day Mizoram 14 June Friday Raja Sankranti Day Odisha 04 June Sunday Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana 20 June Tuesday Rath Yatra Odisha 17 July Monday Bonalu Telangana 30 June Friday Remna Ni Mizoram 31 July Monday Shaheed Uddham Singh’s Martyrdom Day Punjab 05 July Wednesday Guru Hargobind Birthday Jammu and Kashmir 06 July Thursday MHIP day Mizoram 13 July Thursday Martyr’s day Jammu and Kashmir 13 July Thursday Bhanu Jayanti Sikkim 17 July Wednesday U-Tirot Sing Day Meghalaya 07 August Wednesday Haryali Teej Haryana 14 July Sunday Kharchi Puja Tripura 16 June Sunday Bakrid National except for Sikkim, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman, and Diu 19 August Monday Rakshabandhan Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand 08 August Thursday Tendong Lho Rum Faat Sikkim 29 July Monday Ker Puja Tripura 26 August Monday Janmashtami National except for West Bengal, Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya 15 April Monday Patriots Day Manipur 15 August Thursday Independence Day National Holiday 16 August Friday De Jure Transfer Day Puducherry 15 August Thursday Parsi New Year Maharashtra, Gujarat 17 July Wednesday Muharram National except for West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Punjab, Daman and Diu, Kerala, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tripura 07 September Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi Puducherry, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu 08 September Sunday Nuakhai Odisha 13 September Friday Ramdev Jayanti Rajasthan 12 October Saturday Tejadashmi Rajasthan 03 October Thursday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Punjab and Haryana 17 January Wednesday Prakash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Punjab 17 September Tuesday Indra Jatra Sikkim 18 September Wednesday Sri Narayana Guru Jayanti Kerala 05 September Thursday Thiruvonam Kerala 21 September Saturday Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala 23 September Monday Heroes Martyrdom’s day Haryana 27 September Friday Shahid Bhagat Singh’s Birthday Punjab 02 October Wednesday Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday 10 October Thursday Maha Saptami Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Sikkim 11 October Friday Maha Ashtami West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura 12 October Saturday Maha Navami West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam 12 October Saturday Dussehra National except for Manipur and Puducherry 29 October Tuesday Diwali National except for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman, and Diu 02 November Saturday Goverdhan Puja/ Bhai Duj Celebrated in most parts of the country 05 November Tuesday Chatt Puja Bihar and Jharkhand 31 October Thursday Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Jayanti Gujarat 01 November Friday Haryana Day Haryana 01 November Friday Puducherry Liberation Day Puducherry 16 November Saturday Shaheedi Diwas S Kartar Singh Sarabha Punjab 23 November Saturday Seng Kut Snem Meghalaya 24 November Sunday Sri Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom’s day Punjab 15 November Friday Karthika Purnima Telangana, Odisha 15 November Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti National except for Odisha, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Daman, and Diu, Bihar 18 November Monday Kanakadasa Jayanti Karnataka 03 December Tuesday Feast of St Francis Xavier Goa 05 December Thursday Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu and Kashmir 12 December Thursday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangama Meghalaya 18 December Wednesday Death anniversary of U Soso Tham Meghalaya 18 December Wednesday Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Chhatisgarh 25 December Monday Liberation Day Goa and Daman& Diu 25 December Monday Christmas Day National 26 December Tuesday Shaheed Uddham Singh Jayanti Haryana 31 December Tuesday New Year’s Eve Manipur

(Note: Dates may be subject to change; details mentioned here are as per the information available.)

