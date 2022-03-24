Bank Holiday Alert: Due to national and local festivities, there will be several bank holidays in the month of April. and the bank branches will remain closed in various states. If you are planning to visit your bank branch, you must note down the list of important holidays during which banks will remain closed to avoid inconvenience. During these holidays, online banking services, however, will continue to function.Also Read - Will Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Go Down After Provident Fund? Govt Expected to Review On March 31

The banks will remain shut for a total of 15 days in April — 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, the bank customers must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 15 days in all states or regions.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India has placed the Holidays under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

As per the RBI calendar, April 1 will mark the beginning of the new financial year and will also be the first holiday of the month.

List of bank holidays for April 2022

April 1: Banks will remain shut due to the early closing of accounts. Banks will be closed in almost all parts of the country, except for Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla.

April 2: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

April 4: Banks will be closed in Ranchi for Sarhul.

April 5: Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday.

April 14: Banks will be closed in the country for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, except for Shillong and Shimla.

April 15: Banks will be closed in the country on the occasion of Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

April 16: Banks will be closed in Guwahati on the eve of Bohag Bihu

April 21: Banks will be closed in Agartala on account of Garia Puja.

April 19: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida.