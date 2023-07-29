Home

Business

Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 14 Days in August | Check City-wise List

Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 14 Days in August | Check City-wise List

Bank Holidays: Apart from the Saturdays and Sundays, the eight bank holidays in August include Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Independence Day, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Raksha Bandhan, Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol.

Bank Holidays: Both public sector banks and private sector banks do not work on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month

New Delhi: Banks will remain shut for a total of 14 days in the month of August. Out of these holidays, banks will be closed on all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for you so that you can plan your banking activities accordingly.

Trending Now

As per the RBI, three kinds of bank holidays have been designated — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

It should be noted that these bank holidays may vary depending on the state. Out of these total holidays, 8 holidays are listed under the Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act.

Both public sector banks and private sector banks do not work on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, according to RBI guidelines. Banks also remain closed on public holidays, including regional holidays determined by state governments.

In case you need to carry out any banking activity on these holidays, you can do it through mobile banking, internet banking, and WhatsApp banking. However, you need to ensure that you have enrolled in these services beforehand.

Apart from the Saturdays and Sundays, the eight bank holidays in August include Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Independence Day, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Raksha Bandhan, Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol.

Check the list of bank holidays for August 2023

August 8 (Tendong Lho Rum Faat): Bank Holiday in Sikkim

August 15 (Independence Day): Bank holiday across India

August 16 (Parsi New Year- Shahenshahi): Bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur

August 18 (Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva): Bank holiday in Guwahati

August 28 (First Onam): Bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

August 29 (Thiruvonam): Bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

August 30 (Raksha Bandhan): Bank holiday in Jaipur and Shimla.

August 31 (Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol): Bank holiday in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

Thank bank customers need to note that the RBI is the banking regulatory authority in the country that determines the schedules and holidays of the banks for the whole year.

As per the RBI guidelines, both public sector banks and private sector banks do not work on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Banks also remain shut on public holidays, including regional holidays determined by state governments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES