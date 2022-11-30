Bank Holidays in December 2022: Banks To Remain Shut For 9 Days | Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays in December 2022: The bank customers who have banking activities in December, here’s a list of bank holidays for you to know. As per the RBI guidelines, the banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in December 2022 in various state and regions. Apart from nine holidays, the banks will remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cetegorised holidays in three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, the banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

Bank holidays in December 2022

December 3 (Saturday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier: Banks are closed in Goa

December 5 (Monday): Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022: Banks are closed in Gujarat due to election

December 12 (Monday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: Banks are closed in Meghalaya

December 19 (Monday): Goa Liberation Day: Banks are closed in Goa

December 24 (Saturday): Christmas Festival: Banks are closed in Meghalaya

December 26 (Monday): Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong: Banks are closed in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

December 29 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: Banks are closed in Chandigarh.

December 30 (Friday): U Kiang Nangbah: Banks are closed in Meghalaya.

December 31 (Saturday): New Year’s Eve: Banks are closed in Mizoram.

The bank customers must note that the bank holidays vary from one state to another. All banks remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.