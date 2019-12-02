New Delhi: People around the country are gearing up for the holiday season as the month of December is here. However, one needs to make sure their wallets don’t run out of cash as banks will remain closed for nine days this month.
Customers are advised to keep enough cash in hand to avoid facing a crunch during the festive season as even the ATMs are likely to run dry around the winter holidays.
Just like every month, the bank will be shut on all public holidays in December. As a result, customers will have to adjust their bank-related work according to the dates mentioned on RBI’s holiday list.
Customers must also note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, public and private sector. However, the holiday dates may differ from bank to bank and there may also be additional state-wise bank holidays.
As per the official notification of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the December holiday list is inclusive of the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and they are exclusive of the public holidays in different states.
Here’s the full list of bank holidays in December:
- December 1 – Sunday
- December 8 – Sunday
- December 14 – Second Saturday
- December 15 – Sunday
- December 22 – Sunday
- December 25 – Christmas
- December 26 – Boxing Day
- December 28 – Fourth Saturday
- December 29 – Sunday
For more details regarding individual state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective banks or go to their website and ask for the complete list. Meanwhile, it must also be noted that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.