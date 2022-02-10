Bank Holidays in February: As per the holiday calendar from the RBI, the banks in various cities will remain shut for 11 days starting from February 12. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India had issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The bank holidays have been prepared according to this list of the RBI.Also Read - Explainer: What Is Making Indian Share Markets So Volatile?

As per the holiday list, there are up to six state-wise bank holidays in February 2022, some of which have already been used. The remaining holidays are the weekend leaves when banks are closed across the country.

Hence, if you are planning any bank-related work, you should check with your nearest branch first regarding the bank holidays in February so that you can carry out your work seamlessly.

Banks will remain shut on February 12 and 13 on account of Second Saturday and Sunday. And then on February 15, the banks will remain shut for Hazrat Ali Jayanti/Louis-Ngai-Ni in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. On February 16, the banks will remain closed for Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab.

List of upcoming bank holidays

February 12: Second Saturday

February 13: Sunday

February 15: Hazrat Ali Jayanti/Louis-Ngai-Ni (Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur)

February 16: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Banks closed in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab)

February 18: Dol Yatra (Banks closed in West Bengal)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Maharashtra)

February 20: Sunday

February 23: Bank strike

February 24: Bank strike

February 26: Fourth Saturday

February 27: Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India has placed the bank holidays under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, the bank customers must note that the bank holidays vary from state to state as all don’t observe the holidays.