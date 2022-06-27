New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for almost half a month, including seven holidays on Saturdays and Sundays in July 2022. The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under four categories – Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of accounts. Apart from the national holidays, there are some state-wise holidays which consist of all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays.Also Read - Bank Holidays In May 2022: Banks To Remain Shut On THESE Dates. Check Full List Here

As per RBI's calendar for July, banks will be allowed to remain closed owing to different reasons. On these bank holidays, all branches of public, private, foreign, co-operative and regional banks remain shut. Bank holidays are regional and may differ in different states and different lenders. Several bank holidays are decided on region-specific occasions and state-specific festivals.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays for July 2022: