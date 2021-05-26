New Delhi: Bank Holidays in June 2021 – Banks across India will remain close for as many as 7 days. There are three listed bank holidays on account of Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti, Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, and Remna Ni, according to the holiday list issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 3 Days In The Coming Week | Full List Here

Apart from these RBI listed holidays, banks will remain close on four days due to weekend holidays.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in RBI list – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays in 2021:

Banks will remain close on June 15 due to Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti. On June 25, banks will remain close due to Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday. Again on June 30, banks will remain close due to Remna Ni.

However, RBI has categorically mentioned that banks on these three holidays will remain close on certain states and cities.

Meanwhile, Banks across India will remain close on June 12 due to second Saturday, on June 13 due to second Sunday, on June 26 due to fourth Saturday, and on June 30 due to fourth Sunday.

Bank Holidays in June 2021 List

Bank holidays on June 15, June 25, and June 30 will remain close in certain areas. The red dot signifies the areas where banks will remain close.