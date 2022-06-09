Bank Holidays June 2022 | New Delhi: Banks across various states will stay closed for four days between June 11 and 15. The holidays include a second Saturday and Sunday, which are officially bank holidays. However, these holidays are not for all the states.Also Read - Good News For Credit Card Users! RBI Allows Rupay Credit Card Linking with UPI | All You Need To Know

For the unversed, bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on three categories namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS Holiday, and Closing of bank accounts. Second Saturday, Third Saturday, and all Sundays are bank holidays.

Bank Holidays in June 2022

In June 2022, these are the following bank holidays between June 11 and 15.

DateDayBanks Closed In
June 11Second SaturdayAcross India
June 12SundayAcross India
June 14Sant Guru Kabir JayantiChandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha
June 15Guru Hargobind BirthdayOdisha, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir

Customers are advised to complete their important bank-related work before June 11.