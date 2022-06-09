Bank Holidays June 2022 | New Delhi: Banks across various states will stay closed for four days between June 11 and 15. The holidays include a second Saturday and Sunday, which are officially bank holidays. However, these holidays are not for all the states.Also Read - Good News For Credit Card Users! RBI Allows Rupay Credit Card Linking with UPI | All You Need To Know

For the unversed, bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on three categories namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS Holiday, and Closing of bank accounts. Second Saturday, Third Saturday, and all Sundays are bank holidays. Also Read - Debit Card, Credit Card New Rules: No OTP Required For Recurring Payment Upto ₹15,000. Deets Here

Bank Holidays in June 2022

In June 2022, these are the following bank holidays between June 11 and 15. Also Read - RBI Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das Addresses Press Conference After Monetary Policy Announcement | Key Points Here

Date Day Banks Closed In June 11 Second Saturday Across India June 12 Sunday Across India June 14 Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha June 15 Guru Hargobind Birthday Odisha, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir

Customers are advised to complete their important bank-related work before June 11.