Bank Holidays In June 2023: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days, Check State-Wise List Here

In June 2023, banks in various states will observe a total of 12 days of holidays, which includes all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in June 2023, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. It is important to note that bank holidays may vary depending on the state. The RBI regulates most functions of banks and determines their schedules and holidays for the whole year. Bank holidays in India consist of mandatory holidays set by the banking sector and additional holidays for festivals and special occasions authorised by different states.

Both public sector banks and private sector banks do not work on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, according to RBI guidelines.

State-wise Bank Holiday List June 2023:

June 4: Sunday June 10: Second Saturday June 11: Sunday June 15 Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti – Mizoram and Odisha June 18: Sunday June 20 Kang (Rath Yatra) – Odisha and Manipur June 24: Fourth Saturday June 25: Sunday June 26 Kharchi Puja – Tripura June 28 Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) – Maharashtra, Jammu, Kerala, and Srinagar June 29 Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) – All except Maharashtra, Sikkim, Kerala, and Odisha June 30 Remna Ni (Id-Ul-Zuha) – Mizoram and Odisha

It is to be noted that last week the RBI announced the withdrawal of its highest-value currency note, Rs 2,000, from circulation. However, these notes will continue to be legal tender. It said the existing Rs 2,000 notes can be deposited or exchanged in banks until September 30.

From May 23, 2023 exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes for other denominations began. To avoid any inconvenience, if you plan to visit a bank for depositing or exchanging Rs 2000 notes, it is advisable to check the holiday list specific to your state before making your visit.

