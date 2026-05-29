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Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: May 29, 2026, 2:37 PM IST
Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list
Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list(Representational Image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Bank Holiday Calendar. According to this calendar, the month of June will have thirteen bank holidays; however, these holidays vary across different states, so banks across the country will not be closed on all 13 days simultaneously. As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 13 days during the month, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays.

In June 2026, banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti, Moharrum, Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, and Remna Ni. During these times, banks in some states will remain shut. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” reads the statement on the website.

Read more: Bank holidays: When will banks remain closed from May 25? Check when and where branches will remain shut

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As per the RBI calendar:

  • Banks across India will remain closed on June 13 due to the second Saturday holiday.
  • Banks will also remain shut on June 27 on account of the fourth Saturday.
  • Apart from this, June 7, 14, 21 and 28 are Sundays, so bank branches will remain closed nationwide on these dates as well.

Bank holidays in June 2026

June 2026 15 25 26 29 30
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Vijayawada

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl and Bhubaneshwar on June 15 in view of Raja Sankranti. Banks will remain closed in Vijayawada on June 25 in view of Moharrum. According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed on June 26 in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar in view of Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. Banks will remain closed in Shimla on June 29 in view of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti. Banks will remain close in Aizawl on June 30 in view of Remna Ni.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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