Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates.

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Bank Holidays in June 2026: Banks will be closed on these dates; Check complete city-wise list(Representational Image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its Bank Holiday Calendar. According to this calendar, the month of June will have thirteen bank holidays; however, these holidays vary across different states, so banks across the country will not be closed on all 13 days simultaneously. As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 13 days during the month, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays.

In June 2026, banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti, Moharrum, Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, and Remna Ni. During these times, banks in some states will remain shut. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” reads the statement on the website.

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