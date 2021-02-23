Bank Holidays in March 2021: As the month of February is coming to an end, bank account holders must note that there will be 11 days when the banks across the country will be closed. If you have postponed any of your work to March, then you must take a look at the calendar once. It is always better to know the bank holidays before planning for any bank transaction on those days. Also Read - Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 111 Peon Posts at pnbindia.in | APPLY NOW

Banks will be closed for 11 days in March

According to the calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI ), a total of 11 days in March, including Holi and Mahashivaratri, will be a holiday for banks. Among these holidays, banks will be closed 5 March, 11 March, 22 March, 29 March and 30 March. Apart from this, banks will also remain closed on 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays as well. That is, there will be no work in banks for a total of 11 days.

List of bank holidays

March 5, 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut.

March 11, 2021: Mahashivratri.

March 22, 2021: Bihar Day.

March 13, 2021: Second Saturday

March 27, 2021: Fourth Saturday

March 29 and 30, 2021: Holi holiday.

March 29, Monday- Holi

Bank strike from March 15

Apart from these bank holidays, the apex body of 9 organizations of bank employees (UFBU) has announced a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatization of two public sector banks. So during this protest, banks may remain closed. However, the updates will be announced later.

Handle transaction through Internet banking

In the wake of these holidays and strikes, you can do all the banking transactions ansd other things through internet banking. As the new financial year 2021-22 is going to start with the beginning of March, in such a situation, even if the branches of the bank remain closed due to the holidays, you can handle many of your tasks through Internet banking. RBI says that bank holidays in states can vary. Therefore, all customers should plan their work related to banking keeping this in mind.