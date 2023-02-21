Home

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 12 Days Next Month; Check Complete Holiday List Here

Bank Holidays March 2023: There will be a total of 12 bank holidays in March, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Bank Holidays March 2023: Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in March 2023 and these include weekends as well. Hence, it is important for all to plan their bank-related tasks to prevent any delays. As a norm, banks in India continue to work on the first and thirs Saturdays of the month, while the second and fourth Saturdays are considered holidays, so the public are requested go through the list of bank holidays in March to avoid any inconvenience. In March 2023, private and public sector banks will remain closed due to bank holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Banks may also be closed on all public holidays based on the regional holidays of the particular state. Such regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments and will not be mentioned on RBI’s official website.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

CHECK FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN MARCH 2023

Date Holiday

March 3 Chapchar Kut

March 5 Sunday

March 7 Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra

March 8 Dhuleti/Doljatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 9 Holi

March 11 Second Saturday of the month

March 12 Sunday

March 19 Sunday

March 22 Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra

March 25 Fourth Saturday

March 26 Sunday

March 30 Shree Ram Navami

The first bank holiday starts from the Chapchar Kut on March 3 and other holidays like Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas falls on March 22. Banks in some states will observe the holidays as per the RBI calendar.

There are four Sundays in March that fall on March 5,12,19, and 26, and also second and fourth Saturdays ie March 11 and 25. And, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RBI has declared holidays on March 3, 7, 8, 9, 22 and 30. Apart from this, as per the RBI calendar there are six bank holidays in March 2023.

People must note that even during bank holidays, individuals will not face any problems related to bank work as ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will services continue to function.

