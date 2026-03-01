Home

Holi, Shab-I-Qadr, Eid, Mahavir Jayanti, Ram Navami: Banks to remain closed on these days in March; Check state-wise list here

In March, all banks across the country will remain shut on Sundays, which are March 1, 8, 15, 22, and March 29.

Bank Holidays in March 2026: The month of March has commenced. This year, several festivals will fall in March, including Holi, Eid, Mahavir Jayanti, and Ram Navami. According to this calendar, the month of March will have 18 bank holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays. However, these holidays will vary across the different states. Customers are advised to check the bank holiday list before visiting a branch to avoid any inconvenience.

In March, all banks across the country will remain shut on Sundays, which are March 1, 8, 15, 22, and March 29. Besides this, banks will be closed on both the second Saturday of each month (March 14th) and the fourth Saturday of each month (March 28th), respectively. Check the RBI holiday calendar for March 2026.

In addition to the above holidays, banks in different cities will also close for holidays on March 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 13th, 17th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th and March 31. Also, during that time, banks will be closed across the nation for several major festivals included Holika Dahan, Holi, Ugadi, Dhuleti, Navratri, Eid, Ramnavami and Mahavir Jayanti. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” RBI in an official statement said.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 3 and 4, while Ram Navami will be observed on March 27. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on January 31.

RBI Bank Holiday list: Banks to remain closed on these days in March; Check state-wise list here

March 2026 2 3 4 13 17 19 20 21 26 27 31 Agartala • • Ahmedabad • • • • Aizawl • • • • Belapur • • • • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • • • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • • Chennai • • • Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • • Hyderabad • • • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • • Jaipur • • • • Jammu • • • • • Kanpur • • • • • • Kochi • Kohima • Kolkata • • • • Lucknow • • • • • • Mumbai • • • • • Nagpur • • • • • New Delhi • • • Panaji • • • Patna • • • • • Raipur • • • Ranchi • • • • • Shillong • • Shimla • • Srinagar • • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • Vijayawada • • • •

• Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act ■ Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Holiday Description Day Holika Dahan 2 Holi (Second Day)/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi/Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala 3 Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day 4 Chapchar Kut 13 Shab-I-Qadr 17 Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra 19 Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)/Jumat-ul-Vida 20 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan/Sarhul 21 Shree Ram Navami 26 Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) 27 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti 31

