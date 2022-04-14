Bank Holidays in May 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a holiday calendar every year that states on which specific dates the banks across the country remain closed. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for four consecutive days at the beginning of the month in May. These holidays can also vary from state to state as it is based on state-specific festivals.Also Read - Bank Holidays 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For Four Consecutive Days, Complete Important Work Before April 14

The bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under four categories – Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of accounts, a report by the Mint stated. Apart from the national holidays, there are some state-wise holidays which consist of all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank Holidays in May 2022: Full list