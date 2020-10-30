Bank Holidays in November 2020: All banks across India observe a holiday on festivals such as Dussehera, Diwali and weekends- Sundays and second & fourth Saturdays. With the ongoing festive season, there are more holidays in the coming month as compared to past few months. Also Read - Bank Holidays in October: Banks to Remain Closed For 14 Days This Month | Check Details Here

Two of the major festivals that will fall in November this year are Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, both of which are celebrated with great fervour in Northern India. Also Read - Bank Holidays in September 2020: Banks to Remain Closed on These Days | Check Full List

It is important for all to keep a track on bank holidays as on these days, you cannot make any other bank transaction. Though, all the bank transactions are now being done online, still knowing the list of bank holidays will help you avoid unexpected hassles. Also Read - Bank Holidays in August 2020: Full List Of Days Banks Will Remain Shut

Bank Holidays in November 2020: Check Full List Below

November 1 – Sunday

November 8 – Sunday

November 14 – Second Saturday/Diwali

November 15 – Sunday

November 22 – Sunday

November 28 – Fourth Saturday

November 29 – Sunday

November 30 – Guru Nanak Jayanti