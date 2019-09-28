New Delhi: All banks will remain closed on 11 days in the month of October due to festivals and national events starting from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to Dussehra and Diwali later in the month. As a result, customers will have to adjust their bank-related work according to the dates mentioned on RBI’s holiday list.

Customers must note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, public and private sector. However, the holiday dates may differ from bank to bank and there may also be additional state-wise bank holidays. Customers are also advised to keep enough cash in hand to avoid facing a crunch during the festive season.

As per the notification of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), October holiday list is inclusive of the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and they are exclusive of the public holidays in different states.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays in October:

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 6 – Sunday

October 7 – Navami

October 8 – Dussehra

October 12 – Second Saturday

October 13 – Sunday, Valmiki Jayanti

October 20 – Sunday

October 26 – Fourth Saturday

October 27 – Diwali

October 28 – Govardhan Puja

October 29 – Bhai Dooj

For details of state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective banks and ask for the complete list. Customers must also note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.