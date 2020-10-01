Bank Holidays in October: October is a month of festivals. Hence, banks will remain closed in this month on multiple occasions apart from second Saturdays and Sundays. Also Read - Bank Holidays July Alert! Find Here The Complete List For This Month

As per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks remain closed on all public holidays. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary from state to state and all festivals are not observed in all states.

For October 2020, private and public banks will remain closed for 14 days due to various public holidays. These holidays include the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too.

As per RBI website, bank holidays in October 2020 fall on occasions such as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Mahashaptami, Dussehra, Eid-e-Milad. During bank holidays, ATMs may also not disburse cash.

List of Bank Holidays Here:

October 2 Friday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

October 4 Sunday – Public Holiday (All States)

October 8 Thursday – Chellum regional holiday (Regional)

October 10 Saturday -Second Saturday (All States)

October 11 Sunday – Public Holiday (All States)

October 17 Saturday – Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 18 Sunday- Public Holiday (All States)

October 23 Friday – Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 24 Saturday – Mahashaptami Regional Holiday (Many states)

October 25 Sunday – Public Holiday (All States)

October 26 Monday – Vijaya Dashami (Many States)

October 29 Thursday- Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday (Regional)

October 30 Friday – Eid-e-Milad (Many states)

October 31 Saturday – Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday (Regional)