Bank Holidays in September2020: All banks across the country are closed on national holidays, Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays, as per the guidelines of the RBI.

However, banks in some states will be closed on certain occasions to observe some regional holidays. While Karnataka, Tripura and Uttrakhand will celebrate Mahalaya Amavasya this month, Sikkim will observe Pang-Lhabsol. On the other hand, Kerala will celebrate Sree Narayana Guru jayanti and samadhi days as well.

It is important for all to keep a track on bank holidays as on these days, you cannot do any other bank transaction. Though, all the bank transactions are now being done online, still knowing the list of bank holidays will help you avoid unexpected hassles.

Here’s complete list of bank holidays for September: