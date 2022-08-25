Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks will be closed for 13 days in September 2022 and these include weekends as well. Hence, it is important for all to plan their bank-related tasks to prevent any delays. As a norm, banks in India continue to work on the first and fourth Saturdays of the month, while the second and third Saturdays are considered holidays. All Sundays are considered a holiday.Also Read - Banks to Remain Shut For Next 5 Days From Today In These Cities | Full LIST

As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, the number of holidays in September has been set at eight, this includes September 10 which will be marked as Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, banks will be closed across the country on this day as it is also a second Saturday. The remaining weekends make up the rest of the five days of the 13-day bank holiday.

FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN SEPTEMBER 2022

September 1: Banks to remain closed in Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day).

September 4: First Sunday of the month.

September 6: Banks across Ranchi will be shut to mark the celebration of Karma Puja.

September 7: To mark the occasion of First Onam, banks will be closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

September 8: On Thiruvonam banks will be shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

September 9: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok as Indrajatra will be marked on this day here.

September 10: While banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are listed to remain shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthias per RBI, banks in other parts of the country will also be non-operational as the day is the second Saturday of the month.

September 11: Second Sunday of the month.

September 18: Third Sunday of the month.

September 21: Banks will stay shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 24: Fourth Saturday of the month.

September 25: Fourth Sunday of the month.

September 26: In Imphal and Jaipur banks will remain closed on the occasion of Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.