Bank Holidays In September 2023: Banks to Remain Shut For 16 Days, Check Full List Here

New Delhi: As per the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for 16 days in September 2023 for various festivals, second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers planning to visit banks for urgent matters need to take note of the listed holidays. Nonetheless, internet banking services will be accessible on all days for customers.

Banks will remain shut in some states for Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

Banks will remain shut on September 18 because of Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi. Moreover, Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day is observed on September 22 for which banks will be closed in some cities.

Bank customers should also take note that the bank holidays are generally designated in three categories such as Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In general, the bank holidays in the country consist of mandatory holidays set by the banking sector and additional holidays for festivals and special occasions authorised by different states. According to the RBI guidelines, both public sector banks and private sector banks do not work on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

List Of Bank Holidays For September 2023:

September 3, 2023: Sunday

September 6, 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

September 7, 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami.

September 9, 2023: Second Saturday.

September 10, 2023: Sunday.

September 17, 2023: Sunday.

September 18, 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

September 19, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 20, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha).

September 22, 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday (Jammu & Kashmir).

September 24, 2023: Sunday.

September 25, 2023: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva.

September 27, 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad).

September 28, 2023: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat)

September 29, 2023: Indrajatra and Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu & Kashmir)

List of Weekend Leaves For September

September 3: Sunday

September 9: Second Saturday

September 10: Second Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 23: Fourth Saturday

September 24: Sunday

