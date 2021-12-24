Bank Holidays List, January 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of January next year (2022). According to this list, banks will remain closed for a total of 16 days in January 2022. However, please note that the banks will not remain closed for 16 days in all states or union territories. Several bank holidays are subjected to specific states based on special occasions. According to the list of holidays given on the official website of RBI, these holidays are in different states.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 4 days in These Cities From Thursday | Complete List Here

January 2022 will have two national holidays – New Year's Day, Republic Day when the banks will remain shut across the country. January 2, January 9, January 16, January 23, and January 30 – Weekend holiday on Sunday for all banks across the country. According to the guidelines of RBI, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month apart from Sundays.

Bank Holidays, January 2022: Check full list of important dates