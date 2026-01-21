Home

Bank holidays this week: Are banks closed for Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami, know state-wise details from Jan 19 to Jan 25

January 24 is the fourth Saturday of the month. It's a mandatory holiday in the banks across India. Just a day later, January 25 is a Sunday, which is another weekly holiday. This implies that the banks will remain closed for three consecutive days in some states from Friday to Sunday.

Bank Holidays 2026: The banks in many states will remain closed on several days this week. This is due to the regional festivals, commemorative occasions, and routine weekend holidays. It’s advised to keep a check on the holiday schedule for customers who are planning to visit the banks between January 19 and January 25. This will help them to avoid any kind of inconvenience. The holidays are a part of the annual list, which was issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881. The holidays apply to all the scheduled banks, from the public sector to the private sector to the cooperative and regional rural ones. However, the dates may vary in some states.

Bank holidays between January 19 and January 25

The fourth week of January 2026 began on January 19 and will conclude on January 25. It includes several bank holidays on the occasions of Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and the regular weekend closures.

Upcoming holidays

The bank will be closed on January 23, i.e., Friday, in states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura. The holiday depends on the state, and the days will be observed as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Saraswati Puja, Shree Panchami, Vir Surendrasai jayanti or Basant Panchami.

Bank holidays in January 2026

January 2026 will observe a total of 16 holidays, comprising the weekly closures of second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Alongside, many holidays that are specific to the states will also be observed. The banks were initially closed on January 1, i.e., Thursday, in many states for the occasion of New Year’s Day. On the other hand, January 2 was a state holiday in Kerala and Mizoram. Further, January 3 witnessed bank closures in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and January 12 was a holiday in West Bengal because of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The middle of January also encompassed Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and many regional festivals. Now, January 26 will be a public holiday in all the states’ banks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.