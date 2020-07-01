New Delhi: There are a few festivals that will fall in the month of July, hence, the banks will observe a holiday on these day. A major bank holiday for this month is Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the RBI, banks in some states will be closed to observe certain regional holidays. Also Read - Bank Holidays 2020 June Alert! Here’s List of Days Banks Will Remain Closed in June

While the banks will be shut on these days, the ATMs will be disbursing cash. However, everyone is requested to keep the required cash handy for emergency purposes.

According to the RBI guidelines, the private and public sector banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays of every month.

Here’s the list of holidays:

July 5 : Martyrs’ Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

July 6 : MHIP Day (Mizoram)

July 13: Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu and Kashmir)

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 16 : Bonalu (Telangana)

July 17: U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)

July 23: Haryali Teej (Punjab and Haryana)

July 27: Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

July 31: Eid-ul-Fitr/Baki-Id (All States)

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several banks have reduced their working hours by carrying out preventive measures such as social distancing and others.