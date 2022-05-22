June 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks, across both private and public sectors, will be closed for six days in the month of June. At the beginning of every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lays out a plan according to which banks get their yearly leaves. However, it should be noted that banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays.Also Read - Now You Can Download e-PAN Card PDF in 10 Minutes: Step By Step Guide Here

The list of holidays released by RBI include only Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. There are no festivals in the month of June. Therefore, if you are planning to visit your bank for work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in June as per your region to avoid any hassle. In May, there were a total of 11 bank holidays. In May, banks were closed on Buddha Purnima applicable in several areas including Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

June 2022 Holidays in June

June 5 – Sunday

June 11 – Saturday

June 12 – Sunday

June 19 – Sunday

June 25 – Saturday

June 26 – Sunday

