Bank Holidays 2026: Will Banks remain shut for three days on these dates? Check complete city-wise list

Bank Holidays 2026: Will Banks remain shut for three days on these dates?

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Attention everybody! If you’re planning to visit the bank for the upcoming week, then you must go through this news article. Banks are scheduled to remain closed for three days between June 22 and June 28, 2026; however, the holidays list will differ for the different states.

When will the bank remain shut?

As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed for a total of three days during the upcoming week, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays. Banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: Moharrum, Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. During these times, banks in some states will remain shut. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the RBI stated.

Will Banks remain shut for three days on these dates?

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on June 26, 2026(Friday) due to Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. The banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Vijayawada.

Banks will remain shut on June 27 due to the fourth Saturday. Meanwhile, June 28 will remain closed due to Sunday.

Bank holiday list: Check details here

As per the RBI calendar:

Banks will also remain shut on June 27 on account of the fourth Saturday.

Banks will remain closed in Shimla on June 29 in view of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl on June 30 in view of Remna Ni.

RBI Bank Holiday List

June 2026 15 26 29 30 Agartala • Ahmedabad Aizawl • • • Belapur • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh Chennai • Dehradun Gangtok Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal Itanagar Jaipur Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi Kohima Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada •

• Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act ■ Banks’ Closing of Accounts