Bank Holidays 2026: Will Banks remain shut for three days on these dates? Check complete city-wise list

Attention everybody! If you’re planning to visit the bank for the upcoming week, then you must go through this news article. Banks are scheduled to remain closed for three days between June 22 and June 28, 2026; however, the holidays list will differ for the different states.
As per the schedule, banks across the country will remain closed for a total of three days during the upcoming week, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays. Banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: Moharrum, Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. During these times, banks in some states will remain shut. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the RBI stated.
According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on June 26, 2026(Friday) due to Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. The banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Vijayawada.
Banks will remain shut on June 27 due to the fourth Saturday. Meanwhile, June 28 will remain closed due to Sunday.
As per the RBI calendar:
|June 2026
|15
|26
|29
|30
|Agartala
|Ahmedabad
|Aizawl
|Belapur
|Bengaluru
|Bhopal
|Bhubaneswar
|Chandigarh
|Chennai
|Dehradun
|Gangtok
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad
|Imphal
|Itanagar
|Jaipur
|Jammu
|Kanpur
|Kochi
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|Lucknow
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|Ranchi
|Shillong
|Shimla
|Srinagar
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Vijayawada
|•
|Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
|■
|Banks’ Closing of Accounts
|Holiday Description
|Day
|YMA Day/Raja Sankranti
|15
|Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora
|26
|Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
|29
|Remna Ni
|30
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