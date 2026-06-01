Bank Holidays in June: Banks to remain closed for 11 days this month; Check complete list here

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar on account of Muharram.

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Bank Holidays in June

New Delhi: Banks across different parts of the country will remain closed for a total of 11 days in June. It is important to note that these holidays include four Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. While digital banking services will continue to operate during these holidays, bank branches will remain closed. For the convenience of customers planning to visit a bank this month, we have provided the holiday schedule below.

There are four Sundays in June—June 7, 14, 21, and 28—on which banks will remain closed across the country. Additionally, banks will not function on June 13 (second Saturday) and June 27 (fourth Saturday).

Apart from these weekly holidays, banks will remain closed for five additional days in different parts of the country due to regional festivals and local observances. Here is the complete list.

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Bank Holiday List for June

June 7: Banks will remain closed across the country on account of Sunday.

June 13: Banks will remain closed nationwide due to the second Saturday.

June 14: Banks will remain closed across the country on account of Sunday.

June 15: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Young Mizo

Association. Banks in Bhubaneswar will also remain closed due to Raja Sankranti.

Association. Banks in Bhubaneswar will also remain closed due to Raja Sankranti. June 21: Banks will remain closed across the country on account of Sunday.

June 25: Banks will remain closed in Vijayawada due to Muharram.

June 26: Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar on account of Muharram.

June 27: Banks will remain closed nationwide due to the fourth Saturday.

June 28: Banks will remain closed across the country on account of Sunday.

June 29: Banks will remain closed in Shimla due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

June 30: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl on account of Remna Ni.

Despite these holidays, digital banking channels will remain fully operational and open. Customers can continue to access internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs and UPI platforms for a wide range of services, including money transfers, bill payments, and account management.