New Delhi: On the occasion of Holika Dahan in India tomorrow, some states will observe bank holidays. Unlike the national holidays, when the banks across the country stay shut, holiday due to Holika Dahan is limited to only some states.

According to Economic Times, Banks will remain shut in the following states on March 17:

Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Jharkhand

However, customers can transact using net banking and mobile banking.

Usually, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. On the other hand, some states observe some festivals and banks remain shut. Holika Dahan is one such occasion for the above-mentioned states.

According to data on RBI’s website, banks will remain closed for 13 days on March 22. However, not all banks will remain closed on all 13 days.

List of bank holidays in March 2022

Mahashivratri- March 1

Losar- March 3

Chapchar Kut- March 4

Holika Dahan- March 17

Holi- March 18

Holi/ Yaosang Day 2- March 19

Bihar Divas- March 22

For the unversed, bank holidays in India are decided under the Negotiable Instruments Act.