Bank Holidays in May 2022: Public and private banks in India are going to remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022. These include second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays too. According to the list of holidays released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of four days, apart from weekends in May this year.

However, it should be noted that banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramzan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

On 9th May, banks only across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's birthday. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima on 19th May, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed.

Bank holidays in May 2022:

02 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)

03 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

09 May 2022: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

19 May 2022: Buddha Purnima

Weekend holidays in May 2022:

01 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

08 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

14 May 2022: Second Saturday

15 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday

29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Let us inform our readers that the Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holidays in their respective states.