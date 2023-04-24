Home

Bank Holidays In May 2023: Banks To Remain Shut For 12 Days In May; Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays, May 2023: Banks will remain closed for 12 days, including second Saturdays and Sundays, in May as per the RBI list of holidays.

Bank Holidays, May 2023: All banks will remain closed on May 1 on the occassion of May Day.

Bank Holidays, May 2023: Banks will be shut for 12 days in May as per the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank holidays list in May, however, include second Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only or regional holidays while few are designated as public holidays.

If you are a Sikkim resident, you can you can enjoy a long weekend of four days from May 13 to May 16 if you take leave on May 15. Banks will remain closed on May 13 (second Saturday), May 14 (Sunday) and May 16 for Sikkim Day.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2023

May 1 (Monday): May Day, Maharashtra Day

May Day, Maharashtra Day May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh May 7: Sunday

Sunday May 9 (Tuesday): Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday

Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday May 13: Second Saturday

Second Saturday May 14: Sunday

Sunday May 16 (Tuesday): State Day – Sikkim

State Day – Sikkim May 21: Sunday

Sunday May 22 (Monday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan

Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan May 24 (Wednesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura May 27: Fourth Saturday

Fourth Saturday May 28: Sunday

RBI Bank Holidays

Though the banks will remain shut for 12 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically but the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.

The RBI has categorised bank holidays into two categories – National Holidays and Government Holidays. National holidays include three major days: Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. On these days, banks and financial institutions are closed for operations.

Meanwhile, government holidays are classified as state government bank holidays and Central Government bank holidays. The Central government bank holidays are observed all throughout the country, while state government bank holidays apply to specific states.

Along with the national and government holidays, banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. If a particular month has five Saturdays, then the fifth Saturday is a working day for banks.

