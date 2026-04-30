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Bank Holidays May 2026: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May; Check state-wise full list here

Bank Holidays May 2026: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May; Check state-wise full list here

Across the country, banks observe weekly holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on all Sundays; consequently, they remain closed on these days as well.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The list of bank holidays for May has been released. Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in May. If you have any urgent banking-related tasks, be sure to check whether it is a bank holiday on that specific day before visiting your branch. In May, banks in various states will observe holidays on account of native festivals such as Buddha Purnima. Across the country, banks observe weekly holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on all Sundays; consequently, they remain closed on these days as well.

List of Bank Holidays in May

May 1 (Friday): This day marks Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, and Labour Day. On this occasion, banks will remain closed in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Delhi, and several other states. May 3 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the entire country as it is a Sunday. May 9 (Saturday): This day marks Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. Banks in West Bengal will observe a holiday on this occasion. May 10 (Sunday): Banks will observe a holiday nationwide as it is a Sunday. May 16 (Saturday): This marks Sikkim State Day. Consequently, banks in Sikkim will observe a holiday. May 17 (Sunday): Banks will observe a holiday nationwide as it is a Sunday. May 23 (Saturday): This is the fourth Saturday of the month; banks observe a holiday on this day. May 24 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed nationwide as it is a Sunday. May 26 (Tuesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti. Banks in Tripura will remain closed on this day. May 27 (Wednesday): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), banks will observe a holiday in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana, among others. May 28 (Thursday): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), banks will remain closed on this day in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Goa, Jammu & Srinagar, and Bihar. May 31 (Sunday): Being a Sunday, banks across the country will remain closed.

Weekend Bank Holidays List

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday across India on May 9.

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India on May 23.

Bank holidays on Sundays across India on these dates: May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.

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In the case of a month with five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday will be a working day.

Online Banking

You can transact money or do other work through online banking and ATMs on bank holidays. While the banks will remain closed on these days, the internet and mobile banking will work as usual, and customers will be able to make online transactions easily. Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about the working days of the banks in their regions.

Disclaimer: All precautions have been taken to gather the most accurate information about the Bank Holiday dates for May 2026. However, readers are advised to verify with their local branches to corroborate the same.

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