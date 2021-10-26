Bank holidays November 2021: Due to several festivals, regular bank services and operations will be severely affected in the month of November. With festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti in the upcoming month, there will be no normal functioning in banks for a total of 17 days, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. As per the holiday list, the RBI has announced a holiday for 11 days in November, and the rest six days are that of weekends.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed in Different Cities For 12 Days THIS Month. Full List Here
Even though normal operations of banks will be affected, online banking services and activities will continue to function normally like any other usual day. Meanwhile, all banking customers must note that the bank holidays will differ in various states and will not be observed by all the banking companies. The banking holidays also depend on the festivals that are being observed in specific states. Also Read - Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Partially Affected as Lakhs of Employees Protest, SBI & Private Banks Functional
For the unversed, RBI decides its holidays under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Woman Dies During Protest in Karnataka; Odisha, West Bengal Worst Hit
Here’s a complete list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2021:
- 1 November- Banks to remain closed in Bengaluru and Imphal on account of Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut.
- 3 November- Banks to remain closed in Bengaluru only due to Naraka Chaturdashi.
- 4 November- Banks will remain closed in all the cities except Bengaluru due to Deepavali/Kali Puja/ Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan).
- 5 November- Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Dehradun, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Gangtok, Jaipur and Nagpur on the occasion of Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Puja/ Diwali (Bali Pratipada).
- 6 November- Banks to remain shut in Kanpur, Lucknow, Gangtok, Imphal and Shimla due to Laxmi Puja/Deepavali/Ningol Chakkouba/ Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti.
- 7 November- Bank will remain shut on account of the day being a Sunday.
- 10 November- Banks will remain closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja/ Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya).
- 11 November- Banks will remain closed in Patna on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
- 12 November- Lenders will remain closed in Shillong due to the Wangala festival.
13 November- Banks will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month.
14 November- Banks will remain shut as it is a Sunday.
- 19 November- Banks will remain shut in Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on the occasion of Karthika Purnima/ Guru Nanak Jayanti.
- 21 November- The banks will remain closed as it is a Sunday.
- 22 November- Banks will remain shut in Bengaluru due to Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
- 23 November: Banks to remain closed in Shillong for Seng Kutsnem.
- 27 November- Lenders will remain closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.
- 28 November: Banks will remain closed as it is a Sunday.