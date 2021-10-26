Bank holidays November 2021: Due to several festivals, regular bank services and operations will be severely affected in the month of November. With festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti in the upcoming month, there will be no normal functioning in banks for a total of 17 days, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. As per the holiday list, the RBI has announced a holiday for 11 days in November, and the rest six days are that of weekends.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed in Different Cities For 12 Days THIS Month. Full List Here

Even though normal operations of banks will be affected, online banking services and activities will continue to function normally like any other usual day. Meanwhile, all banking customers must note that the bank holidays will differ in various states and will not be observed by all the banking companies. The banking holidays also depend on the festivals that are being observed in specific states.

For the unversed, RBI decides its holidays under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here’s a complete list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2021: