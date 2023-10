Home

Bank Holidays in November: Banks To Remain SHUT For up to 15 Days; Check State-wise Holiday List

Banks will be closed for 15 days including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) November bank holiday list.

Even as the bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly

Bank Holidays in November: Banks across many states in the country will remain closed for 15 days in November. It is important to note that bank-related financial works will be impacted during these days. Banks will be closed for 15 days including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) November bank holiday list.

Digital services like UPI, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking are unaffected by bank holidays, customers can use them throughout.

Banks to remain closed for these Occasions:

Kannada Rajyothsava

Kut

Karva Chauth

Wangala Festival

Govardhan Pooja

Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)

Diwali

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

Deepavali

Vikram Samvant New Year Day

Laxmi Puja

Bhaidooj

Chitragupt Jayanti

Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)

Ningol Chakkouba

Bhratridwitiya

Chhath

Seng Kutsnem

Egaas-Bagwaal

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Karthika Purnima

Rahas Purnima

Kanakadasa Jayanthi

State-wise bank holiday list

November 1 ( Wednesday)- Kannada Rajyotsava/Karva Chauth: Banks are closed in Karnataka, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh.

November 10 (Friday)- Wangala Festival: Banks are closed in Meghalaya.

November 13 (Monday)- Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali: Banks are closed in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

November 14(Tuesday)- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim.

November 15 (Wednesday)- (Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya)- Banks are closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

November 20 (Monday)- Chhath (Morning Arghya)- Banks are closed in Bihar and Rajasthan.

November 23 (Tuesday)- Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal- Banks are closed in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

November 27 (Monday)- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima- Banks are closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttara Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

November 30 (Thursday)- Kanakadasa Jayanthi- Banks are closed in Karnataka.

Source: RBI

