Bank Holidays on Holi: Banks to Remain Shut in These States on March 25, Check Full List

Banks will remain closed on March 25 on the occasion of Holi/Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi after the holiday on the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Bank Holidays on Holi: On account of Holi 2024 festival, the public and private banks will remain shut on March 25 in various states in the country. In total, there are 14 bank holidays in March 2024, including all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and regional holidays. These bank holidays have been designed as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

Bank Holiday: Long Weekend For Holi 2024

As per the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed on March 25 on the occasion of Holi/Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi after the holiday on the fourth Saturday and Sunday. The bank holiday for Holi 2024 will be observed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

Bank Holidays in March 2024: Check Full List

Chapchar Kut: March 1

Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri: March 8

Bihar Divas: March 22

Holi (Second Day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi: March 25

Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi: March 26

March 26- Banks are closed in Odisha, Manipur and Bihar.

March 27- Banks are closed in Bihar.

March 29- Banks are closed in all states barring Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.

Good Friday: March 29

