Home

Business

Bank Holidays on Holi: Banks to Remain Shut on March 8 in These States | Full List Here

Bank Holidays on Holi: Banks to Remain Shut on March 8 in These States | Full List Here

Bank Holidays on Holi 2023: The bank branches will remain closed on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan.

Bank Holidays on Holi 2023: Banks to Remain Shut on March 8 in These States | Full List Here

Bank Holidays on Holi 2023: As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks will remain shut on March 8 on account of Holi 2023. And not just that, bank branches will also remain closed on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan.

Notably, bank holidays differ from one state to another. Hence, bank customers must check which day banks are closed in their state and should plan their banking activities accordingly.

You may like to read

According to RBI guidelines, the banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, however, are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

On March 7, 2023 (Tuesday), banks will remain shut in some states on the occasion of Holika Dahan. The cities where the banks will be closed include Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions

On March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), the banks will remain shut in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok. Banks will be closed due to Holi.

On March 9, 2023, banks will remain shut in Bihar for second day of Holi/Yaosang.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In March 2023:

March 03– Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 05– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 07– Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8: Bank holidays in some cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

March 09– Holi (Patna)

March 11– Second Saturday

March 12– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 19– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 22: Bank holidays in some cities including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna.

March 25– Fourth Saturday

March 26– Banks will remain closed on Sunday

March 30: Bank holidays in some cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.