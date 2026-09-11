Bank Holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank to remain closed for 3 days next week

Banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and Axis, will have holidays for up to three days from September 14 to 20, depending on state-specific regional festivals.

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Bank Holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank to remain closed for 3 days next week | Image: X

Bank Holidays: People who are planning to visit bank branches for banking work should know that public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and Axis Bank, will remain closed for up to three days between September 14 and 20, with holidays varying across states due to regional festivals. Customers should check the holiday schedule applicable in their state.

Bank Holidays Next Week

As per RBI’s holiday calendar, private and public sector banks will remain closed in some locations on September 14, 15 and 18 due to regional festivals and observances. However, these regional holidays are not applicable across India and branches will continue to operate as usual.

September 14: Public and financial institutions will remain closed in some cities, including Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada. The reason is Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja / Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata / Hartalika.

September 15: Bank branches will be shut in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Goa’s Panaji due to Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Nuakhai / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day).

September 18: Private and public sector banks will remain closed in Shillong as the city will celebrate Unitarian Anniversary Day.

Nationwide Bank Holidays?

Customers should note that bank holidays on September 14,15 and 18 are regional holidays, it means that branches of financial institutions will remain closed on these days in selected cities. People are advised to check RBI’s holiday calendar before visiting a bank branch.

Online Banking Services, ATMS

Physical bank branches will remain closed on the above-mentioned dates but the online banking services will remain available for customers. Mobile banking apps, UPI payments, ATMs and other digital services will remain available.

Bank Holidays In September