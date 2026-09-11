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Bank Holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank to remain closed for 3 days next week

Banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and Axis, will have holidays for up to three days from September 14 to 20, depending on state-specific regional festivals.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Updated: September 11, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
bank closed holiday
Bank Holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank to remain closed for 3 days next week | Image: X

Bank Holidays: People who are planning to visit bank branches for banking work should know that public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and Axis Bank, will remain closed for up to three days between September 14 and 20, with holidays varying across states due to regional festivals. Customers should check the holiday schedule applicable in their state.

Bank Holidays Next Week

As per RBI’s holiday calendar, private and public sector banks will remain closed in some locations on September 14, 15 and 18 due to regional festivals and observances. However, these regional holidays are not applicable across India and branches will continue to operate as usual.

Read more: Bank holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to be closed for up to 3 days this week – Check dates here

September 14: Public and financial institutions will remain closed in some cities, including Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada. The reason is Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja / Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata / Hartalika.

September 15: Bank branches will be shut in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Goa’s Panaji due to Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Nuakhai / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day).

September 18: Private and public sector banks will remain closed in Shillong as the city will celebrate Unitarian Anniversary Day.

Nationwide Bank Holidays?

Customers should note that bank holidays on September 14,15 and 18 are regional holidays, it means that branches of financial institutions will remain closed on these days in selected cities. People are advised to check RBI’s holiday calendar before visiting a bank branch.

Online Banking Services, ATMS

Physical bank branches will remain closed on the above-mentioned dates but the online banking services will remain available for customers. Mobile banking apps, UPI payments, ATMs and other digital services will remain available.

Bank Holidays In September

  • September 21: Public and private financial institutions will remain closed in Guwahati, Kochi and in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram as the cities will celebrate Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.
  • September 22: Branches of financial institutions will remain closed in Ranchi for Karma Puja.
  • September 23: Jammu and Srinagar will witness bank closure due to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birth anniversary.
  • September 25: Gangtok will celebrate Indrajatra on the day.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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