Bank holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to be closed for up to 3 days this week – Check dates here

Bank Holidays This Week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB and other banks will remain open for 4 to 5 days this week. Check the RBI calendar for the complete holiday list.

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Bank holidays: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB to be closed for up to 3 days this week – Check dates here | Image: X

Bank Holidays: In the era of smartphones and Artificial Intelligence (AI) most of the banking operations are done online but we still have to visit our bank branches for some services and facilities. As we all know that on Sundays all public and private sector banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI and PNB remain closed. But on working days the financial institutions could be closed and your visit to the branch could be wasted. Banks will open on Monday, 7 September 2026, and people can visit their respective branches for banking during regular working hours.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the branches of public and private financial institutions remain shut on all Sundays, in addition, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month is also bank holidays. Banks will also be closed on national, regional or religious holidays which differ from state to state.

RBI’s holiday calendar shows two regional bank holidays between 7 and 13 September. Meanwhile, the Delhi LG has declared September 11 as a government holiday. It means all government offices, autonomous bodies will be shut ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

The financial institutions will also remain closed on September 12 and 13. Hence, physical bank branches will be open for public services on only 4 to 5 days this week.

Date Day Bank Holiday Details 11 September 2026 Friday Jaipur: Banks in the city will remain shut due to scheduled Municipal Corporation elections. In Delhi, public sector banks will remain closed after Delhi LG’s holiday order ahead of the BRICS Business Forum and 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit from September 11-13. 12 September 2026 Saturday The financial institutions will remain shut in the country due to the second Saturday. In Guwahati, Saturday holiday coincides with Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. 13 September 2026 Sunday Weekend holiday: Banks will remain closed across India.

Bank Timings

It is to be noted that the timings of the financial institutions, across private and public sectors, differ from branch to branch. Usually, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 am and close access at 4:00 pm on all working days.

Bank Holidays: What’s Open And What’s Closed

On bank holidays, people should avoid visiting their respective branches. Instead, they can use digital banking services, such as NEFT, RTGS, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs. Online facilities of all banks remain operational throughout the year and apps offer services 24*7.