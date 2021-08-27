New Delhi: With several festivals coming up in the month of September, banks across India will remain closed for up to 13 days including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Other than six weekly offs, banks across various states will be shut for as many as seven days in view of different holidays. Since some bank offs are state-specific festivals and holidays, banks will not remain shut on all the seven dates mentioned below. Also, there are 13 bank holidays listed but as Ganesh Chaturthi overlaps with second Saturday, it is counted as one holiday.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Due to Muharram in These Cities | Full List Here

List of bank holidays in September 2021:

08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)

10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

17 September 2021: Karma Puja

20 September 2021: Indrajatra

21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

List of weekend offs in September 2021:

05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

11 September 2021 – Second Saturday

12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday

26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

On September 8, only banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday in view of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

On September 9, banks in Gangtok will remain closed due to Teej (Haritalika).

On September 10, Banks in most of states will remain closed except in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On September 11, banks in Panaji will observe a holiday in view of Karma Puja.

On September 17, only Ranchi will observe a bank holiday.

On September 20, only banks in Gangtok will remain shut on account of Indrajatra.

On September 20, only Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a bank holiday due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.